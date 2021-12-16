Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Commander of Indian Army's Chinar Corps attacked "country's enemies who instigate others, especially youth, into becoming terrorists," terming them 'white-collared terrorists'.

"In Kashmir, the death of any soldier or youth only makes the country's enemies happy. A large group of them (country's enemies) is whom I called white-collared terrorists. They identify and instigate youth around them into becoming terrorists, they are the most dangerous," said Lieutenant General DP Pandey, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps while addressing a gathering at the "Chillai Kalan Festival" in Shopian on Wednesday.

"When such terrorist kills a common man or when a terrorist gets killed, the white-collar terrorists are the happiest," he added.

Requesting people not to get influenced by such people, GOC, Chinar Corps added, "It is the mother who suffers most on the death of her son, whether that son is a civilian, a security personnel, a gangster, a criminal or a terrorist."

Chinar Corps of Indian Army organised the "Annual Chillai Kalan Festival" at Batpura Stadium, Shopian. The event was dedicated to late Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other personnel who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

Folk dances, music competitions and various other activities for the entertainment for the people were organised at the event.

"Over 2000 locals from Shopian and Pulwama districts witnessed music and cultural extravaganza," said Chinar Corps.

The program also showcased a motivating short film on the Kashmiri veterans of the 1971 war. (ANI)

