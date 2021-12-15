The recently launched Moto Edge X30 went on sale for the first time in China. Within less than 3 minutes of going on sale, about 10,000 units of the Moto Edge X30 were sold in less than 3 minutes. The brand's China General Manager released an official poster which states that the company achieved over 100 million Yuan sales of the Edge X30 in its first sale.

Moto Edge X30 (Photo Credits: Motorola)

It is available for sale via multiple e-commerce platforms in China. For the initiated, the Edge X30 is currently available for sale in China. The phone is expected to arrive with Moto Edge 30 Ultra moniker in Europe and other markets by 2022.

Moto Edge X30 (Photo Credits: Weibo)

The Moto X30 handset is priced at 3,199 Yuan (around $502) for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant. While the bigger 8GB + 256GB variant costs 3,399 Yuan (approximately $534), 12GB+256GB model costs 3,599 Yuan (around $565). It comes in white and black colors.

The key highlights of the Edge X30 are a 6.67-inch OLED display, in-screen fingerprint scanner, 60MP selfies snapper, 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery with 68W rapid charging, Android 12 OS, and more.

