Oppo has finally unveiled its first Oppo foldable - Find N at its INNO Days 2021 event. The foldable phone comes into existence after four years of R&D and six iterations of prototypes. The handset competes against Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Huawei Mate X2, and other foldable smartphones. The Oppo Find N will be available for grabs in the Chinese market starting December 23, 2021. As for prices, the 8GB + 256GB variant for RMB 7,699 (around Rs 92,900) whereas 12GB + 512GB model costs RMB 8,999 (about Rs 1.07 lakh). It will be available in three shades - Black, White, and Purple. Oppo Find N Foldable Phone Confirmed To Be Launched on December 15, 2021.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Find N foldable phone sports a 5.49-inch outer display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, while the inner display gets an aspect ratio of 8:4:9. When unfolded, the Oppo Find N boasts a 7.1-inch display, which is a custom 12-layer Serene display using a 0.3mm Flexion Ultra Thin glass.

Oppo Find N (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The inner display gets a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz, while the touch sampling rate can go as high as 1000Hz. The Chinese phone maker says a 7.1-inch inner display offers 60 percent more visual area than a standard 6.5-inch screen. The outer display is a 5.49-inch AMOLED panel protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. It has a resolution of 1972x988 pixels and a 60Hz standard refresh rate.

Possibilities unfold with the #OPPOFindN: ✅ Full-size external display ✅ Industry-first landscape fold-out display ✅ Minimal screen crease ✅ Seamless integration between external & fold-out display#OPPOINNODAY2021 pic.twitter.com/afwSL1Ii3Q — OPPO (@oppo) December 15, 2021

Oppo's first foldable smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery, supporting 35W SuperVOOC and 15W AirVOOC charging. The phone also supports 10W reverse charging.

It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 12. For photos and videos, the Oppo Find N comes with a total of 5 cameras which includes three rear cameras and two selfie shooters. The triple rear camera module comprises a 50 MP Sony sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor.

