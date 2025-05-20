Ananthapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The White Knight Corps, in a post on the social media platform X, paid tribute to AgniVeer Mood Murali Naik, who was killed during Operation Sindoor.

Murali Naik was gravely injured during heavy shelling from the Pakistani side along the Line of Control (LoC) on May 8. Despite immediate medical treatment, he succumbed to his injuries on May 9.

The Corps stated, "GOC and all ranks of White Knight Corps salute AgniVeer Mood Muralinaik, who made the supreme sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. His courage and dedication to duty remain etched in our memory. We continue to stand with the bereaved family."

Operation Sindoor was a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

Operation Sindoor marked a decisive moment in India's defence strategy, as the Indian Army launched a series of successful strikes against Pakistan's forward posts and terrorist camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu also honoured the soldier's heroism and expressed his condolences on the young jawan's death in Ananthapuram district.

According to an official release from the TDP, CM Naidu spoke with Murali's parents, Jyotibai and Ram Naik, and offered the state government's support.

CM Naidu highlighted Murali Naik's invaluable service to the army over the past two years and praised his dedication to his country, calling on the public to unite in patriotism and honour the fallen soldier's sacrifice.

Operation Sindoor was a response to Pakistan's unprovoked violations and aimed at neutralising cross-border threats to India's sovereignty.

The Indian Army's use of advanced surveillance technology played a crucial role in monitoring enemy movement, allowing for accurate identification and rapid targeting of Pakistani positions. This strategic use of technology enabled the Indian forces to carry out precise attacks, effectively damaging key terror launchpads and military installations, which had been used to disrupt peace in the region. (ANI)

