New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): To address the growing global health challenge of obesity, which affects more than 1 billion people, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released its first guideline on the use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity as a chronic, relapsing disease.

Obesity affects people in every country and was associated with 3.7 million deaths worldwide in 2024. Without decisive action, the number of people with obesity is projected to double by 2030.

In September 2025, the WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups. With the new guideline, WHO issues conditional recommendations for using these therapies to support people living with obesity in overcoming this serious health challenge, as part of a comprehensive approach that includes healthy diets, regular physical activity and support from health professionals.

"Obesity is a major global health challenge that WHO is committed to addressing by supporting countries and people worldwide to control it effectively and equitably. Our new guidance recognises that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.

"While medication alone won't solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms."

Obesity is a complex, chronic disease and a major driver of noncommunicable diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes and some types of cancer. It also contributes to poorer outcomes for patients who have infectious diseases.

Beyond its health impacts, the global economic cost of obesity is predicted to reach US$3 trillion annually by 2030. The guideline can support efforts to reduce skyrocketing health costs associated with managing the condition and its complications.

GLP-1 therapies may be used by adults, excluding pregnant women, for the long-term treatment of obesity. While the efficacy of these therapies in treating obesity and improving metabolic and other outcomes was evident, the recommendation is conditional due to limited data on their long-term efficacy and safety, maintenance and discontinuation, their current costs, inadequate health-system preparedness, and potential equity implications.Intensive behavioural interventions, including structured interventions involving a healthy diet and physical activity, may be offered to adults living with obesity who are prescribed GLP-1 therapies. This is based on low-certainty evidence suggesting it may enhance treatment outcomes.

Medication alone won't reverse the obesity challenge.

While GLP-1 therapies represent the first efficacious treatment option for adults with obesity, the WHO guideline emphasises that medicines alone will not solve the problem. Obesity is not only an individual concern but also a societal challenge that requires multisectoral action. Addressing obesity requires a fundamental reorientation of current approaches to a comprehensive strategy built with three pillars:

Creating healthier environments through robust population-level policies to promote health and prevent obesity;Protecting individuals at high risk of developing obesity and related comorbidities through targeted screening and structured early interventions, and ensuring access to lifelong, person-centred care.The guideline emphasises the importance of fair access to GLP-1 therapies and of preparing health systems for their use. Without deliberate policies, access to these therapies could exacerbate existing health disparities. WHO calls for urgent action on manufacturing, affordability, and system readiness to meet global needs.

Even with rapid expansion in production, GLP-1 therapies are projected to reach fewer than 10% of those who could benefit by 2030. The guideline calls on the global community to consider strategies to expand access, such as pooled procurement, tiered pricing, and voluntary licensing.

WHO developed the guideline in response to requests from its Member States looking to address the challenges posed by obesity. The process to develop the guideline involved extensive analysis of available evidence and consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, including people with lived experience. This guideline is a key deliverable under the WHO acceleration plan to stop obesity and will be updated regularly as new evidence emerges.

During 2026, the WHO will work closely with relevant stakeholders to encourage the development of a transparent and equitable prioritisation framework to ensure those with the highest need are reached first. (ANI)

