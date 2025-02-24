Kulgam (J-K), Feb 24 (PTI) Senior CPI(M) leader in Jammu and Kashmir, M Y Tarigami, on Monday said the former members of the banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) have a right to form a political party, but questioned their "change of heart" now.

"Every citizen has the right to form parties or switch parties. I can only say this much about JeI that it has been in politics for many decades and had contested elections. It also claims to have taken part in the struggle for Independence.

"Today, some people are talking about justice. But people are also asking what happened in the past and why this change (of heart) now," Tarigami asked while speaking to reporters here.

Several former members of the JeI, some of whom contested last year's assembly as independent nominees, on Sunday announced the formation of a new political outfit -- Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Development Front -- which will contest the future elections in Jammu and Kashmir under one umbrella.

The front was announced at a workers' convention in Kulgam district, which used to be a support base for the Jamaat.

Former JeI member Sayir Reshi had unsuccessfully contested last year's assembly polls from Kulgam as an independent candidate against Tarigami.

Asked why more parties were being formed in the Kashmir Valley as compared to the Jammu region, Tarigami said, "It is because it suits the rulers."

The Kulgam MLA also called for a united struggle for the restoration of J-K's statehood.

"I appeal to every party that we may have differences, but should we not come together to remind the Centre that it had promised statehood (to J-K) and should not delay it anymore. There is a need to raise our voice unitedly for the broader issues facing us," Tarigami said.

