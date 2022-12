Bengaluru, Karnataka [India], December 10, (ANI): Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall over south interior Karnataka on December 10.

The intensity of rainfall is very likely to decrease over south Interior Karnataka on December 11.

However, the rainfall belt is very likely to shift over north Interior Karnataka on December 11.

Taking to Twitter the weather forecasting agency said, "Widespread very light to moderate rains with isolated heavy rains likely over SIK districts and isolated to scattered very light to light rains likely over Malnad & NIK districts and dry weather likely to prevail over Coastal districts. Widespread light to moderate rains is likely over the BBMP area".

The entire state is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, while North Interior Karnataka is likely to experience light rainfall on December 11. (ANI)

