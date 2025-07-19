New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two accused in connection with the murder of a 36-year-old man, revealing a chilling plot involving sleeping pills and electrocution.

The deceased, Karan Dev, was allegedly drugged and electrocuted by his wife, Sushmita and cousin, Rahul, police said, after WhatsApp chats surfaced indicating their involvement.

Speaking to ANI, DCP Dwarka Ankit Singh said, "On 13th July, information was received from a hospital in the Uttam Nagar area that a person named Karan had died an unnatural death. After this, the police team reached the spot and the body is shifted to DDU hospital for postmortem."

He said that the deceased's family waived off a post-mortem as they believed it was an accident.

He said, "Karan's family refused to get the postmortem done but due to it being an unnatural death, the police got the body post-mortem done. 2 days later, Karan's brother Kunal got some evidence in which a chat between Karan's wife Sushmita and Karan's cousin Rahul came out in which there was a discussion about giving sleeping pills and electric shock to Karan."

After the police investigated, a murder case was registered, and Karan's wife and cousin were arrested.

Speaking to ANI, Karan's mother Neeru said she learned of the alleged relationship between Sushmita and Rahul only after the cremation, when Kunal, the younger brother of the deceased person, found WhatsApp chats on Rahul's phone.

She further said, "In the chats, Sushmita told Rahul that she had given Karan drug-laced food, but he wasn't dying. She kept updating Rahul and also mentioned electric shocks."

"Karan lived with his wife in a flat, and around 9 am on Sunday, daughter-in-law Sushmita came and said Karan was electrocuted," she said.

The family then rushed to the flat and took him to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead. At that point, everyone assumed it was an accident, the mother said.

Karan's friend Gaurav told ANI that the day after the cremation, the family confronted Sushmita, where she confessed in front of all that she killed Karan because Rahul was blackmailing her.

He added that Rahul was also questioned separately and admitted to the murder.

According to the family, "The WhatsApp chats recovered from Rahul's phone suggest that Sushmita was constantly informing him about Karan's condition on the night of the incident, and neighbours have also reported seeing Rahul near the couple's flat that morning." (ANI)

