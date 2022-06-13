New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband near her house in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Renu, a resident of Harijan Basti in Neb Sarai, they said.

Also Read | A Training Programme on Investment Treaty Arbitration Was Organised by MEA in … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

A fight between the two led to the stabbing of the woman by his husband, a senior police officer said. The husband fled after the allegedly killing his wife.

"On Monday, at 11.33 am, a PCR call regarding stabbing of a lady by her husband was received from Harijan Basti, Neb Sarai.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

"The staff of Mehrauli police station reached the spot where the injured lady was found to have been taken to Mohan hospital where the injured was found declared brought dead by the doctor,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

She said the husband has been booked for murder and a hunt is on to nab him.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)