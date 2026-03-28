Palakkad (Kerala) [India], March 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the BJP candidate for the Alappuzha constituency, C Krishnakumar, claimed that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the state will provide a significant boost to the party's campaign.

The BJP Candidate further declared that the BJP workers are very enthusiastic about PM Modi's visit to Kerala.

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"Definitely, the arrival of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create a very big boom in our election campaigning. The workers are very enthusiastic," said Krishnakumar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Palakkad tomorrow, where he will address a major public gathering at the Palakkad Kota Maidanam.

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In a post on X, BJP4Kerala stated that Prime Minister Modi's visit to the town will herald a new era of growth for the state.

"Palakkad is all set to welcome the architect of New India! On March 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive to transform the vision of '#VikasitaPalakkad' into reality. This historic visit "#MattathinteKaattuModikkoppam" heralds a new era of growth and global standards for Keralam. Guided by Modi's Guarantee, let us move beyond the politics of appeasement and embrace inclusive development for all," said BJP4Kerala.

Earlier, Congress MP and AICC General Secretary Organisation KC Venugopal slammed the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala, asserting that neither party will win any seats in the upcoming Kerala Assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Venugopal lashed out at the LDF and BJP, alleging an "unholy alliance" between the two political parties.

Venugopal emphasised that the Congress and United Democratic Front (UDF) are poised for victory, with the people of Kerala seeking a change in government after a decade under Pinarayi Vijayan's leadership.

"They think they can win one or two -three seats but it's not going to happen that can be a dream for them winning a seat in Kerela Assembly, they are not going to open a Account in Kerala Assembly Elections even though they are trying hard with the unholy alliance of CPM and BJP because People of Kerala are not going to accept it, thier Chief Ministers are Coming They have money Power but Kerala is a different state," he said.

Kerala legislative assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)