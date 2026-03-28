Mumbai, March 28: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare on Friday, March 27, alleged a conflict of interest involving former Maharashtra State Commission for Women chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, claiming that Bollywood music director Anu Malik was cleared in a s*xual harassment case and that Rupali Chakankar’s son later appeared in a film produced by him.

The allegation comes amid renewed scrutiny of Rupali Chakankar, who recently resigned from her posts following reports linking her to self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in a rape case. The controversy has intensified political and public debate over the impartiality and accountability of institutions meant to protect women against harassment. Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

Sushma Andhare Levels Allegations Against Rupali Chakankar

Allegations Against Anu Malik

Malik has faced multiple s*xual harassment claims since the 2018 #MeToo movement in India. Singer Sona Mohapatra and other women in the music industry accused him of inappropriate advances and s*xually suggestive behavior during professional interactions.

The controversy led Malik to step down as a judge from the television reality show Indian Idol in 2018, although he returned in 2019, sparking renewed protests from activists who argued the allegations were not adequately addressed. Malik has maintained that investigations by both the National Commission for Women (NCW) and the Maharashtra State Commission for Women cleared him of any charges. Rupali Chakankar Resigns As Maharashtra State President of Rashtrawadi Mahila Congress Amid Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal.

Rupali Chakankar Under Scrutiny

Chakankar resigned as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after reports emerged of her association with Ashok Kharat, arrested following allegations of repeated s*xual assault and exploitation of women. Multiple complaints continue to be investigated by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Political leaders and activists have questioned whether Chakankar’s tenure at the commission was impartial, particularly in cases involving high-profile individuals. Andhare’s latest claim suggests a possible link between the clearance of Malik and a film opportunity for Chakankar’s son, although no public evidence has been produced to substantiate this allegation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 07:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).