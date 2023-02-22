Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the government would investigate the threat to Uddhav faction leader Sanjay Raut while also adding that a probe will also be done if this is a "stunt".

"We will investigate the threat call to Sanjay Raut. We will also investigate if this is a stunt, the state police will take care of security," Shinde said.

This comes after Raut on Tuesday alleged that Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde has given a contract to a goon to kill him.

"I have received information that a notorious goon Raja Thakur of Thane has been given a contract by Shrikant Shinde to kill me," he said in a letter to Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Mumbai CP and Thane CP.

He alleged that his security was withdrawn after the change in government in the state.

"After the change of government in Maharashtra, my security was withdrawn. I don't have any complaints about it. Such political decisions keep happening. Looking at the current situation in Maharashtra, this issue needs to be brought to your attention," Sanjay Raut further said in the letter.

Talking to the media, after citing a threat to his life, Sanjay Raut said that he doesn't need any security from the government.

"I have written a letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, I have also told Mumbai CP Vivek Phansalkar and Thane CP. I also called Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding it," he said.

Sanjay Raut added saying, "I don't want any security, I have told this only because it is my duty as a people's representative".

Further attacking the Maharashtra government, Sanjay Raut said, "What is happening in your state, your MP and MLAs are giving contracts for killing people. The contract is being given to a gangster who has currently got bail."

"I don't want any security, because I'm alone a lion," he added. (ANI)

