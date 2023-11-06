New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged the people of Mizoram to vote for his party and said it was his guarantee that their culture, language and traditions will be protected.

Assembly polls will be held in Mizoram on Tuesday. Over 8.57 lakh voters of the state will decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates amid tight security arrangements.

In a post on 'X', Gandhi said, "To my brothers and sisters of Mizoram, when you go out to vote tomorrow, vote for Congress."

"We will protect your culture, language and traditions - That is my guarantee," he said and shared a video montage of his recent visit to Mizoram and also former Congress president Sonia Gandhi's recent video appeal to the people of the state to vote for the Congress.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi last Wednesday had appealed to the people of Mizoram to elect her party in the November 7 assembly polls, saying this is no time for experiments and a vote for the Congress is one for peace, progress and prosperity in the northeastern state.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday appealed to the people in Mizoram to vote for his party, saying while the Congress had helped bring peace and stability to the state, the BJP and the RSS were "hell-bent on destroying" the Mizo culture and its way of life.

