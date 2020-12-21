Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saumitra Khan said on Monday that he will serve notice to his wife who joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

"I would request her to stop using the surname 'Khan'. I am severing all relations with Sujata today. I am sending her a divorce notice. I also request the media to not label her as a Khan," Saumitra Khan said.

Saumitra Khan is currently the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and Member of Parliament (MP) from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Sujata Mondal Khan earlier on Monday switched over to the TMC in presence of Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy and the party's spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

"The party (BJP) sidelined the grassroots workers like us and gave more importance to opportunist leaders. The party does not have any stand and no clear face to fight the (upcoming Assembly) election," said Sujata, adding she was not an opportunist.

"I started working with the BJP when no one could imagine its rise from two Lok Sabha seats to 18 (in the last general elections in 2019). I struggled for the party so much but I did not get my due respect," Sujata said. (ANI)

