Shimla, April 19 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government would take up the issue of commencing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La in Kinnaur district with the Union Government, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday.

The state government would also urge the central government to abolish inner-line check posts of various military and para-military forces that currently pose permit-related hurdles for the tourists, he said.

The chief minister was speaking during a meeting here with the General Officer Commanding in Chief, Central Command, Lucknow, Lt. General Anindya Sengupta, according to an official statement.

The chief minister sought cooperation and collaboration with the army and other paramilitary forces to promote tourism up to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). He also suggested simplifying travel-related procedures to improve visitor's experience, it said.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has religious significance for Hindus, Jains and Buddhists and every year thousands of pilgrims visit Kailash Mansarovar. Sukhu said that pilgrims can enter Tibet through Shipki-La as it offers a viable route for them.

He said that the state government would also urge the central government to establish a Himachal Scouts Battalion on the analogy of Sikkim, Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh with a special quota for local persons from the border areas of the state.

He said that this was a long pending demand of the people of border areas.

Sukhu also asked the Army to set up an airstrip at Rangrik in Spiti Valley, facilitating the landing of large aircraft to promote tourism in the area.

He also suggested that a survey be conducted for constructing heliports in Sangla, Neesang and Thangi and said that these measures would go a long way in promoting tourism in these areas and strengthening the economy of the local people.

He said that tourism was a priority sector for the state government and coordination with the army was essential to promote this sector in the bordering areas as well.

He also urged the army to explore the possibility of establishing a military school in the area.

He said that the state government would establish a milk processing plant in the border areas.

The chief minister said that certain roads must be maintained by the Ministry of Defence as they were the lifeline of the state. These roads include Kakalude Kiato-Takling La-Nurbo Sumdo, Wangtoo-Kafnu-Mud-Atargoo, Leo-Chango, Giu-Pang, Khana Dumti-Nithal Thach, Harsil, and Jeori-Wangtoo on the right bank to Shipki-La.

The Indian Army assured "cooperation in these initiatives and also evinced keen interest to converge in water supply, power and sports sectors with the state government to provide better facilities for the people residing in border areas," the statement said.

Lt. General Anindya Sengupta said that the Indian Army would construct an all-weather ice skating rink and an indoor stadium at Kaza. Additionally, it will also organise an eye check-up camp with facilities for procedures.

