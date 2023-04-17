Serampore (West Bengal) [India], April 17 (ANI): BJP MP and West Bengal General Secretary Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on Monday said that the party will meet the target set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah of winning 35 seats in the state in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Amit Shah during his visit to the state last week urged people to give 35 seats out of 42 in West Bengal to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read | Indian Climber Anurag Maloo Goes Missing at Mount Annapurna in Nepal, Search Operation Continues.

"The Home Minister had said the last time (in 2019) that the BJP would win 23 seats in West Bengal, we won 18. This time, he has said that we will win 35 seats. We will win definitely 35 seats. The people of the state are with us," Mahato said.

The Union Home Minister, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, on April 14 asked the public to vote for the BJP in the next year's general elections and help Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become PM for the third consecutive term in 2024.

Also Read | Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues Season's First Heat Wave Alert for 11 Districts in Jharkhand for Two Days, Temperatures May Rise Above 44 Degrees Celsius.

Addressing a 'Jan Sampark Samavesh' rally in Birbhum district, Shah said that BJP will not allow this Hitler-like rule of Mamata Didi to continue.

"Mamata didi, you might be dreaming that your nephew will become the Chief Minister after you. From here in Birbhum, I say that the next Chief Minister is going to be from BJP. The trailer has to be shown in 2024 [general elections]. By helping us to win 35 seats in the State, Modi ji has to be made the Prime Minister again," Shah said.

Taking on the Mamata government, he said that the TMC government would collapse prior to the next State Assembly elections that are scheduled in 2025.

Referring to the State Assembly elections in 2020, Shah said, "You gave us 38 per cent votes with 77 seats, today I have come to tell the people of West Bengal to complete the rest of the work in the 2024 elections. Make Modi the Prime Minister by giving more than 35 seats out of 42 to the BJP in West Bengal," he added.

He said that the BJP is the only way to end infiltration in the State. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)