New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress on Tuesday held an internal party meeting to discuss the strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The meeting was held at 10.30 am.

Also Read | Android Auto App Reportedly Gets Dual-SIM Support.

Earlier in the day, Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting of Leaders of Opposition for the second consecutive day during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

The meeting was attended by leaders of 16 parties including Congress, Shiv Sena and Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read | India Reports 6,990 New COVID-19 Cases, 190 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Records Less Than 10,000 Cases for Fourth Straight Day Amid Omicron Scare.

Leaders from various Opposition parties held a meeting at Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge's office at Parliament on Tuesday over the suspension of 12 Opposition members of the House.

Rajya Sabha on the first day of its business for the Winter Session on Monday suspended 12 of its members for the rest of the current session, ending on December 23, on account of 'unruly and violent behaviour' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The suspended MPs include six from Congress, two each from TMC and Shiv Sena and one each from CPM and CPI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)