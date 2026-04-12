Hyderabad, April 12: K T Rama Rao, working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Congress government in Telangana, alleging that it has institutionalised corruption through what he termed a "loot-and-hide scheme" across the state. Addressing party leaders and workers at the BRS office in Mancherial district after felicitating elected representatives of Kyathanpalli municipality, KTR accused the Congress leadership--from ministers to MLAs--of indulging in widespread corruption in every constituency and scheme.

According to a press release, he alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was presiding over what he described as "unprecedented levels of corruption," claiming that no other chief minister in the country had engaged in such large-scale financial irregularities. KTR further accused the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party of acting in tandem to shield each other from corruption allegations. He pointed out that despite serious accusations involving Singareni Collieries and central government schemes, no investigations had been initiated. KTR Slams Revanth Reddy, Says He Will Be Remembered as a 'Leader Who Deceived All'.

Referring to previous remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged "RR tax" collections and Union Home Minister Amit Shah describing the Telangana Congress as an "ATM," KTR questioned why no formal inquiries had followed those statements. The BRS leader alleged large-scale irregularities in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, claiming that thousands of crores were involved in what he termed a major scam. He also alleged that individuals linked to the Chief Minister's family were influencing contract allocations, and criticised the Centre for its "silence" despite holding a 49% stake in the company.

KTR warned that the BRS would intensify its agitation if workers' issues in Singareni were not addressed. "If corruption continues and workers' concerns are ignored, we will launch protests across every coal mine," he said, signalling a possible escalation of political action. He demanded that the state government immediately fulfil its promise of providing jobs to Singareni workers through a medical board mechanism, failing which the party would lay siege to the company's headquarters. BRS' KTR Announces Private Member Bill to Enforce Six Guarantees in Telangana Assembly.

The BRS leader also alleged that democratic norms were undermined in the Kyathanpalli municipality, accusing the Congress of using police force and intimidation despite losing the local mandate. Reiterating his party's commitment to workers and grassroots democracy, KTR called upon people to "reject the corrupt regime" and support BRS in the upcoming local and Singareni elections. He expressed confidence that the party would regain political ground in Mancherial district and across Telangana in the next electoral cycle.

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