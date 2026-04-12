New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday expressed deep grief over the passing of the legendary playback singer, Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle.

In his condolence message, Birla highlighted her monumental contribution to the world of Indian art and music.

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Paying tribute to the veteran singer, Speaker Birla stated, "The demise of renowned singer Asha Bhosle Ji is extremely saddening. Honoured with prestigious awards, including the Padma Vibhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Asha Ji played an unparalleled role in enriching the Indian art world for a long time."

He further noted that by singing in Hindi, Marathi, and numerous other languages, she played a pivotal role in bringing Indian music and cinema to the global stage. Birla described her passing as a profound loss to the nation's cultural heritage, according to a release.

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The Lok Sabha Speaker extended his heartfelt condolences to her grieving family members and countless fans across the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the demise of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, remembering her as one of India's most iconic and versatile voices whose music enriched the country's cultural heritage for over eight decades.

In a heartfelt message on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sorrow, calling Bhosle "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known."

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Asha Bhosle Ji, one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known. Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I'll always cherish the interactions I've had with her. My condolences to her family, admirers and music lovers. She will continue to inspire generations and her songs will forever echo in people's lives," PM Modi wrote.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday. Apart from her illustrious career, the singer also had a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones.

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar. She is the daughter of the late legendary musician Deenanath Mangeshkar.

One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music history, Asha Bhosle, leaves behind a monumental legacy that shaped the soundscape of Indian cinema for over eight decades. Over the course of her career, she recorded thousands of songs in multiple languages, earning multiple Filmfare Awards, National Film Awards, and global recognition for her versatility across genres.

Born in 1933, Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Her voice, playful, emotive, and adaptable, became synonymous with generations of film music.

From soulful ghazals like "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" to vibrant hits such as "Piya Tu Ab To Aaja" and timeless classics like "Chura Liya Hai Tumne," her repertoire showcased an unmatched range.

Her contributions were recognised with some of India's highest honours, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan. In 2011, she was acknowledged by the Guinness World Records as the most-recorded artist in music history. (ANI)

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