Kochi (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): A 65-year-old man has died due to coronavirus taking the cumulative toll in Kerala to 27.

The deceased, who was a native of Thoppumpady was admitted at Kalamassery Medical College since June 28.

Also Read | Elyments App Launched by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu; Here Are key Features And How to Download 'Made in India' Mobile App.

According to the medical bulletin, he was suffering from severe pneumonia. His wife, son and daughter-in-law were also tested Covid-19 positive earlier.

Health Minister KK Shailaja said that as many as 225 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kerala on Sunday, taking the active cases in the state to 2,228. (ANI)

Also Read | Gujarat | Heavy Rainfall, Lightning And Thunderstorm Hit Dwarka : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)