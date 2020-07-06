New Delhi, July 5: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday launched the indigenous social media mobile app Elyments in New Delhi. Speaking at the virtual launch of the indigenous social media mobile app Elyments, Venkaiah Naidu called for creating an ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship and urged every Indian to adopt the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to transform "Local" India into "Global" India.

The app was launched days after India banned 59 Chinese Apps. The app has been built by over a thousand IT professionals. These IT professionals were also volunteers of Art Of Living. On the Google Play store, the app mostly received positive reviews. According to reports, the app has been downloaded by over one lakh people so far. The app is entirely “Made in India”. It is listed on Google Play store as Sumeru Software Solutions. Reliance Jio Launches 'JioMeet' HD Video Conferencing App with up to 100 Participants, How to Download & Use JioMeet.

Here are Some Of the Key Features Of The App:

The app will reportedly be available in eight Indian languages.

Elyments offer features such as a social media content feed and a chat interface.

There are also options to make audio and Video Calls.

The app also comes with a camera feature. There are built-in filters and augmented reality (AR) characters in Elyments.

According to deveopers of the app, people will be able to connect globally and shop locally.

The app also comes with a feature of end-to-end encryption that safety of users data.

Elyments also provides news updates about a variety of topics.

How to download the app:

Android users can download the app from Google Play Store Apple App Store. In the search bar, type Elements and then tap on Install button. Similarly, Apple users can also get the app from Apple App store. App’s interface is similarly to Facebook and Instagram. Mobile users can register with their mobile phone and email ID for using Elyments.

During the launch, The Vice-President said such initiatives by the Indian tech industry and professionals were praiseworthy as they not only demonstrated India's prowess in technology but also was a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. "I hope this app would prove to be a good desi alternative to the many foreign apps being used by the people", Naidu said and stressed the need to make India leading power in every field, be it science and technology, economy, defence or human development.

