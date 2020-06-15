India News | With 182 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in J-K, Tally Rises to 5,223

Srinagar, June 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 182 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of persons infected by coronavirus in the Union Territory to 5,223, officials said.

Among the 182 fresh cases, 79 are from various battalions of the CRPF posted in Kashmir, the officials said.

While 28 cases have surfaced in the Jammu region, 75 people who tested positive for the virus are residents of the valley, the officials said.

The cases detected on Monday included 28 persons who had returned to the Union Territory recently.

Shopian district, in south Kashmir, had the highest number of fresh cases - 19, followed by Srinagar at 16, the officials said.

Four districts – Anantnag, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch – had no fresh cases. they said.

Of the total 5,223 cases, 4032 are in Kashmir, while 1191 are in the Jammu region, the officials said.

Sixty-two people have died due to COVID-19 in J-K so far, they said.

