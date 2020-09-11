New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

Also Read | Fibre And Rubber Statue of Madurai Businessman Sethuraman’s Late Wife Unveiled at Home, a Month After her Demise; View Heart-warming Pics.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 1,209 new deaths reported across the country, the toll due to the disease stands at 76,271.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy M51 vs OnePlus Nord: India Prices, Features & Specifications – Comparison.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country by the infection. The State has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

Andhra Pradesh with 97,271 active cases is also severely affected by COVID-19. So far, 4,25,607 patients have been cured in the state while 4,634 deaths have been reported due to the disease.

The national capital, Delhi, has recorded 23,773 active cases, 1,72,763 cured patients, and 4,638 deaths due to the infection.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 11,63,542 samples were tested for COVID-19 on September 10 taking the total number of tests conducted for the disease to 5,40,97,975 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)