New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): India in the last 24 hours reported 60,975 COVID-19 cases, taking its overall coronavirus tally 31,67,324, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The total cases include 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

India in the last 24 hours has reported 848 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 taking the overall toll to 58,390 deaths.

As per the data provided by the ministry, Maharashtra -- the worst affected state from the infection -- has a total of 1,68,443 active cases and 22,465 fatalities. While Tamil Nadu has a total of 53,282 active cases and 6,614 fatalities in the state due to the coronavirus.

Andhra Pradesh has a total of 89,516 active cases and 3,368 deaths. Karnataka has a total of 81,230 active cases and 4,810 deaths. Delhi has reported 11,626 active cases and 4,313 deaths due to COVID-19.

The total number of samples tested up to 24th August is 3,68,27,520 including 9,25,383 samples that were tested yesterday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) update on Tuesday. (ANI)

