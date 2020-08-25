OnePlus Nord affordable smartphone was launched in India on July 21, 2020. After the launch, the handset was made available for the first sale in the domestic market during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2020. Today, the Nord Phone is all set to go on sale in India once again. The sale will commence at 1 pm IST via Amazon India. OnePlus Nord Online India Sale Tomorrow via Amazon India; Prices & Offers.

OnePlus Nord flaunts a 6.44-inch fluid AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The device comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage & 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 6GB model will officially go on sale in India from next month. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC.

OnePlus Nord (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photography, the affordable handset sports a quad rear camera module featuring a 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro lens & a 5MP depth sensor. Upfront, there is a dual-camera system flaunting a 32MP primary shooter & an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

OnePlus Nord comes in two colour options (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

The Nord smartphone is fuelled by a 4,115mAh battery with 30T warp charging facility. OnePlus Nord with 6GB & 64GB is priced at Rs 24,999 whereas the 8GB & 128GB is priced at Rs 27,999. The top-end variant with 12GB & 256GB gets a price tag of Rs 29,999.

