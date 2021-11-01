New Delhi, November 1: India has reported 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Of these, Kerala reported 7,167 new cases and 167 deaths.

As per the COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,58,817, which is the lowest in 248 days. The active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.46 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

With 12,718 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,36,68,560. The recovery rate is presently at 98.20 per cent.

India's death toll is 4,58,437.

The daily positivity rate is 1.42 per cent, which is less than 2 per cent for last 28 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.17 per cent. It has remained below 2 per cent for last 38 days.

So far, 60.92 crore tests have been conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, the cumulative coverage crossed 106.31 crores. A total of 1,06,31,24,205 vaccine doses have been administered so far. The vaccination drive in the country commenced on January 16 this year.

As per the ministry, more than 112 crore (1,12,93,57,545) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

"More than 13 crore (13,45,61,536) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," the ministry said.

