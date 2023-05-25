New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) A woman was allegedly molested by a staff member at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in northeast Delhi's Tahirpur, police said on Thursday.

Information about the incident was received around 12 noon on Wednesday, a senior police officer said here.

As per the victim's statement, the accused inappropriately touched her in the early hours of Wednesday when she was asleep on the fifth floor of the hospital where her husband is undergoing treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

A case was registered at the GTB Enclave police station and 25-year-old Kunal Verma, a resident of Dayalpur, was apprehended, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.

