Mumbai, May 25: TS EAMCET 2023 Results for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test have been released! On the official websites eamcet.tsche.ac.in and Manabadi, candidates who took the EAMCET Exam in May 2023 may now view their Telangana EAMCET Result.

P Sabitha Indra Reddy, the state's minister of education, announced the 2023 EAMCET TS results. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, JNTU Hyderabad, administered the test from May 10 to May 14, 2023. 3.2 lakh candidates signed up to take the admission tests in total.

To view their TS EAMCET 2023 Result through the official website or manabadi, applicants can refer to the method provided below.

How to Check EAMCET Results

Go to eamcet.tsche.ac.in or Manabadi's official website. On the webpage, choose the TS EAMCET 2023 Rank Card link. Your TS EAMCET hall ticket number This will cause a new page to appear. The Screen will show your TS EAMCET 2023 Rankcard. For reference in the future, download and print the document.

In the TS EAMCET 2023 Results, candidates who received at least 25 per cent or 40 out of 160 points were deemed to have passed.

The counselling procedure for admissions at the different state colleges and universities for engineering, medical, agricultural studies, and other technical programmes will soon be starting for students who qualified for the entrance exam.

