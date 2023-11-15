Kaushambi (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A 32-year-old woman has been arrested after she attacked a man with a knife injuring his private parts following a quarrel, police said on Wednesday. The woman has claimed that the man had tried to sexually assault her.

According to the police, the man is stated to be in a serious condition.

The police said that based on the complaint lodged by the man's father, a case was registered against the woman under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC and she was arrested.

So far, no complaint has been received from the woman, a police official said.

Circle Officer (Manjhanpur) Abhishek Kumar said that the woman had an argument on Tuesday evening with her neighbour Nizamuddin (26).

During the argument, the woman attacked the man's private part with a knife, due to which Nizamuddin sustained serious injuries.

Nizamuddin's family members informed the police about the incident and he was taken to the district hospital. From there, he was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj.

Meanwhile, the woman in a video claimed that Nizamuddin had barged into her house and was trying to sexually assault her. She said she cut his private parts and informed her husband about it.

Police subsequently recovered the knife used in the incident and a bedsheet from her house.

Circle Officer, Manjhanpur later told PTI, "A case has been registered against the woman under sections 308 and 326 of the IPC. The man is undergoing treatment and is not in a position to say anything. So far, no complaint has been received from the accused woman."

