Jaipur, April 3: A woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself along with her two-year-old son in Rajasthan's Karauli district on Monday, police said. Sharda Jatav (30), a resident of Jat Nagla village, allegedly committed suicide along with her toddler over some domestic dispute, Circle Officer (Hindaun) Kishori Lal said.

A suspicious suicide note has also been recovered, which is being probed, he said. The woman was alone in the house with her child at the time of the incident. Her husband works as a marble fitter, Lal said. Dehradun Shocker: 22-Year-Old YouTuber Dies by Suicide Over Fewer YouTube Subscribers.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case will be registered on the basis of a complaint from the family members, police said.

