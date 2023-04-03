Dehradun, April 03: A 22-year-old woman, Lata Adhikari, was found hanged at her residence in Patel Nagar on Saturday (April 01). The police suspect it is a case of suicide.

"Unable to gain subscribers and view to her YouTube channel," she ended her life, her parents confirmed to the police. They were casually discussing her career, and they suggested she pursue higher education. According to a report published in the Times of India, she hanged herself a few days later.

Starting in February last year, her YouTube channel 'Phoenix Records' has attained as many as 12,000 subscribers. She used to sing Garhwali and Kumaoni in order to generate content for her channel. Until now, she has uploaded 15 videos on her channel.

When her family found her hanging from the ceiling of her room, they quickly informed the police. Sub-inspector (SI) Sanjit Kumar said, "No suicide note was recovered from the room." However, the family members have informed her she was upset due to fewer subscribers on her channel.

Police have confirmed that no proof has been found to ascertain her suicide except for her parents' statement. The investigation is underway. The police are also trying to find the exact reason behind her suicide.

