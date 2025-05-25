New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Two women, a woman and her daughter have been arrested for allegedly murdering a 50-year-old man in Nihal Vihar area of the national capital, according to the Delhi Police.

The man identified as Rajesh Mittal was the brother-in-law and uncle, respectively, of the arrested woman and her daughter.

The accused woman's husband, Mittal's elder brother, left the house 10-12 years ago.

The duo confessed to the crime during a police interrogation and has been sent to judicial custody on Saturday, police said.

According to police, Rajesh Mittal was declared brought dead at a hospital on Friday (May 23). He sustained a stab wound.

According to the police Mittal was unemployed. He was taken to the hospital by his niece and a cousin who lives in the neighbourhood.

Initial inquiry suggested that only Mittal, his sister-in-law, and his 28-year-old niece were present at the house at the time of the incident, said the police statement.

According to them, Mittal was under the influence of alcohol when he got involved in a scuffle reportedly over a dispute that had arisen over the ownership of the house, which was jointly purchased by the deceased and the accused.

Further investigation into the matter is currently underway. (ANI)

