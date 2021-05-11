Kolkata, May 11 (PTI) The family of a 50-year-old woman, who died while undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, alleged that she was not provided with enough oxygen, which led to her death.

The incident happened at Vidyasagar State General Hospital in Behala.

The state Health Department dismissed the allegation, saying that she died due to severe acute respiratory illness.

She was admitted at the SARI ward on May 10 and had fever with respiratory distress, an official said.

It is not a fact that the patient was not given oxygen, he said.

"At the hospital, there were 34 beds for SARI patients, but due to heavy demand 10 additional beds were accommodated and doubling allowed to accommodate more patients," he said.

"On Monday, 32 male and 31 female SARI patients were admitted in that ward. There are 10 oxygen concentrators and 60 B-type cylinders available for these patients, and there is no dearth of oxygen supply in the hospital," the official said.

