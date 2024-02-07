Jaipur, February 7: A 25-year-old woman fell into about a 100-foot deep borewell dug on a farm in Gangapur City district on Wednesday, police said. Bamanwas Sub-Division Officer Anshul Kumar said the woman, Mona Bai, from Gudla village fell into a borewell dug in a field behind her house. Madhya Pradesh: Four-Year-Old Girl Dies During Treatment in Hospital After Being Rescued From Borewell in Rajgarh (Watch Video)

Rescue efforts are on to bring her out with the National Disaster Response Force and its state counterpart roped in. Authorities have been making arrangements to supply oxygen to the woman in the borewell. According to her family, Kumar said, the woman had gone "missing" from home around 8 pm Tuesday. Police are investigating if the woman fell into the well accidentally, or was pushed into it. Gujarat: Two-and-Half-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell in Dwarka, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video)

Woman Falls into 100-ft Borewell

Bamanwas Deputy Superintendent of Police Santram said they got the information about a woman falling into a borewell in the afternoon. Her family members told police they saw her slippers outside the borewell and realised she had fallen inside. A 100-foot-deep borewell was recently dug on the farm. There is no water in the borewell.

