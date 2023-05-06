Banihal/Jammu, May 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was feared drowned after she allegedly jumped into a fast-flowing stream in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday, a police official said.

The woman, a mother of two, was having a dispute with her husband and was attending a meeting convened by village elders to sort out their differences in Banihal area, the official said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Telangana Government To Send Special Aircraft to Imphal To Evacuate Stranded Students and Citizens.

He said the woman left the meeting in a fit of anger and jumped into the nearby Mahoo nallah in Nachilana area.

A rescue operation was immediately launched by locals, police and Army but there was no trace of the woman, the official said

Also Read | Delhi Reports 113 New COVID-19 Cases, Three Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Active Cases Stands at 1,097.

The operation was halted due to rising water levels owing to heavy rains in the area, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)