New Delhi, July 3 (PTI) A 31-year-old housekeeping supervisor at a government hospital here lodged a complaint against two of her colleagues on Friday for allegedly harassing her, police said.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the two men put pressure on her to have a physical relationship with them, police said.

The complainant and the accused persons are not in payroll of the hospital and are employees of a private agency, they said.

"We have received a complaint on Friday and lodged a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is underway," a senior police officer said.

