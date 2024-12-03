Patna, Dec 2 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman was killed and her daughter and granddaughter were injured after an electricity supply transformer exploded in Bihar's Patna district on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Yashoda Devi. Her daughter is Sarita Devi (45) and granddaughter is Geeta Kumari (10).

A statement issued by the police said, "All three sustained severe burns when an electricity supply transformer exploded near an autorickshaw stand under the jurisdiction of Parsa Bazar police station in Punpun area on Monday morning. A team of police officials immediately reached the spot after receiving information."

"All the injured were taken to the nearest hospital from where they were referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH). Fire department officials also reached the spot and immediately doused the blaze. Yashoda Devi succumbed to her injuries at PMCH late in the evening. The other two injured are undergoing treatment. The matter is being investigated," it added.

