Amethi (UP), May 20 (PTI) An 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped for eight months by a man who promised to marry her, police said on Thursday.

The matter came to fore in a village in Shukulganj area, they said.

According to the complainant, after raping her for about eight months, the man refused to get married to her and when she informed his family members they abused and misbehaved with her, police said.

SHO of Shukulganj Police Station, Vishwanath Yadav said an FIR has been lodged under relevant sections of IPC including 376 (rape).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)