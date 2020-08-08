Baruipur (WB), Aug 8 (PTI) A woman and her son were electrocuted to death in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday, police said.

The incident happened in Ramdebpur village in the Dholahat police station area, they said.

Dipti Rani Purokait (35), and her 13-year-old son Sunho Purokait were electrocuted at their house due to a short circuit, they added.

The boy accidentally spilled water in the room from a pot and at the same time, the pot dashed against a table fan which was on. The table fan fell into the spilled water, and the boy and his mother got electrocuted due to a short circuit, police said.

They were first taken to the Kulpi hospital and from there, they were sent to the Diamond Harbour hospital.

They were first taken to the Kulpi hospital and from there, they were sent to the Diamond Harbour hospital.

The woman and her son were declared dead on reaching the second hospital, police said.

Espanyol and second-to-last-place Mallorca had already been relegated.

Sergio Ramos opened the scoring for Madrid with a header in the ninth minute for his sixth goal since the league resumed. Leganés equalized with Bryan Gil's goal in first-half stoppage time before Marco Asensio gave Madrid the lead again from close range in the 52nd.

Roger Assalé equalised again with a shot from inside the area in the 78th but the hosts were not able to get the winner despite some good chances near the end. They wanted a penalty for a hand ball inside the area in the final minutes but video review let the game continue.

Leganés was unbeaten in the last five rounds, with three wins and two draws. The team from southern Madrid last played in the second division in 2015-16.

Madrid played without some regular starters and others were substituted early in the second half.

MESSI DOUBLE

Messi's double helped Barcelona close the league season on a positive note after a 2-1 home loss to Osasuna in the second-to-last-round.

Ansu Fati, Luis Suárez and Nelson Semedo also scored for Barcelona, which had already secured second place in advance.

Messi ended with four more goals than Madrid striker Karim Benzema to clinch his fourth scoring title in a row.

Barcelona now turns its focus to its Aug. 8 home game against Napoli in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The first leg, played before the break, ended 1-1.

"We have important things to play for," Messi said.

"We needed some tranquility to clear our heads and come back with more desire than ever."

EUROPA LEAGUE SPOTS Villarreal, Real Sociedad and Granada grabbed the Europa League spots in the final round.

Villarreal routed Eibar 4-0 to finish in fifth place, Real Sociedad drew 1-1 at Atlético Madrid to end sixth and Granada defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 to earn seventh.

The Champions League spots had already been clinched by Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid and Sevilla.

Cádiz and Huesca have already secured promotion to the first division. AP

