Farrukhabad (UP), Jun 18 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed when the car in which they were travelling was hit by a road roller in Shamsabad police station area here on Saturday, police said.

The woman's husband sustained serious injuries in the accident that occured near Raipur temple on Bahorikpur Mohammadabad road, police said.

Yasmin (37) and her son Kaish (12) died on the spot, police said.

Nawab Ali alias Guddu Saddam was admitted to Lohia Hospital from where he was referred to Saifai in a critical condition, they said.

Angry relatives of the victims blocked the road in protest and police officials, including Circle Officer of Mohammadabad Rajveer Singh Gaur, reached the spot and got the road cleared.

