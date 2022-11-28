Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI): A 48-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries sustained after a portion of the foot-over bridge collapsed at Balharshah Junction railway station in Chandrapur, officials said on Monday.

According to the officials, the woman died late Sunday during treatment.

Also Read | Gas and Water Vapour Emissions, a Low Level of Ash and an Increase in Seismic Activity … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

A slab of a Foot Over Bridge (FOB) connecting two platforms at the Balharshah railway station in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district collapsed on Sunday evening.

"A 48-year-old woman succumbed to injuries during treatment. She was injured during the foot overbridge collapse at Balharshah railway station on Sunday," Chandrapur District information officer said today.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Cab Driver Masturbates In Front Of US Businesswoman, Arrested.

Earlier four people were reported to have sustained injuries during the mishap.

Yesterday, the Indian Railways announced ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh to those grievously injured and Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries in the mishap.

All who sustained injuries were shifted to Civil Hospital after giving first aid.

The Central Railway (CR) has initiated an inquiry to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

According to railway officials, a part of the pre-cast slab of the foot over-bridge (FOB) at Balharshah, Nagpur division collapsed on Sunday at around 5.10 pm. This resulted in people who were using the bridge at that time to fall on the railway tracks.

"A part of the pre-cast slab of FOB at Balharshah railway station connecting platforms 1 and 2 have fallen down at around 5.10 pm on Saturday. It is mentioned here that not the FOB has fallen down, it's a part of the pre-cast slab (a small part of the walkway)," Chief Public Relations Officer of Central Railway Shivaji Sutar had said earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)