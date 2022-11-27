In a tragic accident, slabs of the foot overbridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur started to fall off on Sunday. According to the media reports, several people are feared injured in the mishap. More details are awaited. Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Video Shows People Swaying Newly Repaired Bridge a Day Before Tragedy That Claimed 100s of Lives.

Maharashtra Bridge Collapse:

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)