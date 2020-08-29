Jalna, Aug 29 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman, who had allegedly set herself on fire due to harassment by her husband and in-laws in Maharashtra's Jalna district on August 11, succumbed to her injuries during treatment on Saturday, police said.
The deceased is identified as Asha Mittal.
As per the complaint lodged with the police, Asha's husband and in-laws used to cast aspersions on her character.
She had allegedly doused herself with some sanitiser and set herself ablaze at her residence here, an official said.
Police have booked four persons but no arrest is made so far, he said.
