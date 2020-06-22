Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 22 (ANI): A murder case was registered against an unknown person after a body of a woman wrapped in a plastic cover was found floating in Sunnam Cheruvu lake in Hyderabad, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, locals noticed the floating body and alerted the police. The limbs of the body were tied with a cloth.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Inspector Chandrasekhar Reddy said, "Locals found a body floating in the water and alerted the police. The body was retrieved from the lake and found it to be a woman's. Woman's limbs were tied with a cloth and the body was wrapped in a plastic cover. A murder case has been registered, the body is yet to be identified. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

