Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 22 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday emphasised that the government has involved women in the conservation and management of water under the 'Mission Power', reflecting this year's World Water Day theme 'Water and Gender'.

Speaking on World Water Day 2026, he said that the theme for this year's World Water Day is 'Water and Gender', further noting that the ongoing conflicts, excessive rainfall and situation of draughts creating an imbalance globally.

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"My best wishes to all of you on the occasion of World Water Day 2026. We have made all arrangements for water conservation, irrigation, and providing pure drinking water. The global water crisis is steadily intensifying. Today, conflicts are erupting between nations; in some regions, global warming is causing ecological imbalances--leading to excessive rainfall in some places while others face severe drought. Consequently, to help restore this balance, the theme for this year's World Water Day is 'Water and Gender'," he said.

The Odisha CM underlined that women have been involved in the management of water under 'Mission Power', prioritising water. Women are working towards the conservation and storage of water, as well as rectifying any faults and undertaking the repair work.

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"Based on this premise, within our 'Mission Power' initiative, we have prioritised water as a key focus area. To ensure its effective management, we have entrusted this responsibility to women. Their involvement--encompassing general management, rectifying faults, undertaking repairs, and overseeing water storage--has significantly enhanced both the conservation and overall management of water resources," he said.

Majhi further said that the government aims to further strengthen measures to conserve water and spread awareness among people to use it mindfully.

"After our government came to power, we have significantly increased irrigation and water management...We will take various steps to conserve water, manage it and create widespread awareness among the people to use water as per their need," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the critical role of water in shaping the planet's future, calling for a national reaffirmation of the commitment to conserve every drop.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, 'Water sustains us and shapes our planet's future. On World Water Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to conserve every drop of water and use it responsibly. Today is also a day to appreciate those who engage in sustainable practices, promote awareness and nurture a culture of conservation."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, on Saturday, said that World Water Day serves as a reminder of the critical importance of freshwater and the urgent need for sustainable water management. It highlights the growing challenges of water scarcity, climate change, and equitable access, while mobilising governments, industries, and communities worldwide to act towards securing water for present and future generations. This year's global theme, "Water and Gender," further underscores the need for inclusive and equitable water governance.

Reinforcing this global call to action, the Ministry of Jal Shakti will host the World Water Day Conclave 2026 on 23 March at Dr. Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi, under the theme "Industry for Water".

The inaugural session will be held in the presence of the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Paatil, along with senior representatives from government and industry.

World Water Day, held on March 22 every year since 1993, is an annual United Nations observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: Water and sanitation for all by 2030. (ANI)

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