Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], August 16 (ANI): As the festival of Rakshabandhan getting closer, members of women Self Help Groups (SHG) from rural Odisha are selling eco-friendly 'rakhis'.

Women from different SHGs from the districts of Khordha, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur, Mayurbahnj and Keonjhar have been making these eco-friendly rakhis for the festive occasion and creating awareness for a pollution-free environment.

The initiative has been made and supported by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS).

The members of these SHGs are making rakhis from clay, Sabai grass, golden grass, waste paper, bamboo, different pulses, coconut shells and other organic materials.

Speaking to ANI, Pranab Panda, member, ORMAS said, "This initiative started last year during the COVID time when there was lockdown going on. We started to make local made Rakhi with the help of Mission shakti SHGs groups. We have set up 18 stalls across Odisha. Products are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 50. Around 2,000 women mostly from Rural backgrounds are associated with SHGs which helps in providing livelihood."

"We use Terracotta Sabai grass, pulses and other organic material to make these products. We took all the precautionary measures in view of COVID. Last year, we received a great response due to low selling prices. We are hoping for the same this year," Rajlaxmi, an SHG worker told ANI. (ANI)

