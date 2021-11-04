Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the role of women in the security of the nation is touching new heights.

"Our daughters have time and again showcased their valour in our defence forces. They have played an immeasurable role in protecting our country," the Prime Minister said while addressing soldiers at Nowshera in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The role of women in the area of security of the nation is touching new heights. The women are being given permanent commission in the army now. The doors of premier military institutions have also been opened for them now," he added.

The government had earlier given the nod for admitting girl cadets to Sainik Schools across the country.

Speaking on the occasion the PM reiterated his vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and said that the commitment to self-reliance in the defence sector is the only way to change old methods of procuring defence equipment.

"Today's India is Aatmanirbhar and Sashakt! We are changing the narrative of importing defence equipment. Today, 65 per cent of our defence budget goes into buying defence equipment that is Made in India," the Prime Minister said.

"With the changing times, we have to change our defence preparedness. We are increasing our connectivity pool and laying down optical fibres across the borders," he added.

The Prime Minister today continued his annual tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers. He left from Delhi for Nowshera today with minimum security arrangements.

In his address at Nowshera, the Prime Minister said, "I am not here as a PM but as your family member to celebrate Diwali."

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty. (ANI)

