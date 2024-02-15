Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has given an undertaking in Bombay High Court that it will not arrest NCB's former Mumbai Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede till the next hearing in the money laundering case.

The central agency is probing Wankhede for alleged money laundering.

Wankhede has challenged the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) case in the Bombay HC and has sought to quash the case against him.

The high court will next hear the matter on February 20.

ECIR stands for Enforcement Case Information Report. It is a formal entry of a complaint lodged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Earlier on February 10, Sameer Wankhede said that he has full faith in the judiciary after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a money laundering case against him.

The Enforcement Directorate has initiated the case, acknowledging a CBI FIR that alleges a Rs 25 crore bribe demand by Sameer Wankhede from superstar Shah Rukh Khan's family to spare his son in the drugs on cruise case.

Wankhede expressed surprise that the ED's Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) is based on a CBI FIR, which is currently under question before the Bombay High Court.

He refrained from commenting further as the matter is subjudice and stated that he would give the appropriate reply in court at the right time. (ANI)

