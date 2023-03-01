Lucknow (UP), Mar 1 (PTI) BJP Lok Sabha MP Subrat Pathak on Wednesday said he would not be surprised if mafia Atiq Ahmed's vehicle overturns like that of gangster Vikas Dubey.

Dubey was gunned down in July 2020 by the Special Task Force of Uttar Pradesh police shortly after a police SUV in which he was being brought to Kanpur from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh overturned under mysterious circumstances on a highway. Police claimed that he had tried to flee.

It happened just a week after eight policemen, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were ambushed in Bikru village in Kanpur when they were going to arrest Dubey and fell to bullets shortly after midnight on July 3.

Atiq Ahmed, who is lodged in a Gujarat jail, has been booked in the last week's sensational killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and two security personnel in Prayagraj.

Pathak, who is MP from Kannauj, tweeted, "The killing of Umesh Pal and police security personnel under the protection of the Uttar Pradesh Police is a direct attack on the government of Uttar Pradesh."

"Remember, if Vikas Dubey could not survive there is no need to tell what will happen to these criminals, and now if the vehicle of Atiq also overturns, I will not be surprised," he wrote in Hindi.

On Wednesday, Atiq Ahmed moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming that he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and he may be killed in a fake encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police during any transit remand.

In his plea, Ahmed, who is presently lodged at the central jail Ahmedabad in Gujarat, has referred to the statement made by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the floor of the Assembly to "completely ruin and destroy" him and claimed there is a "genuine and perceptible threat" to his and his family members' lives.

Subrat Pathak who once headed the youth wing of the BJP in the state gained prominence after defeating Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav, from Kannauj in the 2019 general elections.

"These criminals do not understand the language of the law. They're not one or two but hundreds of cases against them, but they misuse it and sit in jail and have biryani," he later told TV channels, adding that such criminals only understand the language of the gun.

"Such criminals have no place in Uttar Pradesh, especially under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who was elected by the people of Uttar Pradesh on the issue of security," he said.

Based on the complaint filed by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, police has lodged an FIR at the Dhoomanganj police station on Saturday against former MP Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, two sons, Atiq's accomplices Guddu Muslim and Das and other accomplices.

Arbaaz, an accused in the case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya was also injured in the incident.

In his plea, Atiq Ahmed said the Uttar Pradesh Police in all likelihood will seek his transit remand and also police remand to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj and he "genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period".

Ahmed, 61, has sought directions to the Centre, the state of Uttar Pradesh and others to protect his life against the "open, direct and immediate threat" to his life from high state functionaries of Uttar Pradesh.

