Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], April 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the migrant voters who had come to the state not to leave without voting in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, alleging that if they don't exercise their right, the Bharatiya Janata Party will take away their citizenship.

She also vowed that she would not let the CAA, the NRC or the Uniform Civil Code be implemented in the state.

Addressing the public meeting in Murshidabad on Friday, CM Mamata said, "I would like to request all the migrant workers who have come here to celebrate Eid please don't go back without voting because if you don't vote in the coming days they will take away your Aadhar card and your citizenship. I will not let CAA be implemented here."

"I have not let NRC be implemented here. It was implemented in Assam and so many people died. Now they are also talking about UCC. All of you will lose your identity if they bring in UCC...I am betting for my life that I will not let NRC or CAA take place. I won't also let UCC be implemented here," she added.

She also attacked the BJP alleging that some Ram Navami processions were carried out with people brandishing weapons.

"Just a few days ago, they (BJP) had created a ruckus. Who gave you the audacity to do rallies while carrying weapons. Who gave you the permission to burn down churches in Manipur, to hurl bombs at a mosque. This is absolutely not right," the TMC supremo said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP over its poll slogan 'Abki baar 400 paar', she said that the party won't even touch 200 seats in the general elections.

"Remember, if Modi comes to power, you will not remain independent. This is our fight of freedom. Remember, we all are fighting together to gain freedom from the BJP...Last time they said 'Abki baar 200 paar' in Bengal, but they didn't get much seats. This time they are saying, 'Abki abar 400 paar', but they will not even get 200 seats in the country," the Chief Minister said.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal is being held across all seven phases: April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Three seats -- Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar -- have gone to polling today in the first phase. (ANI)

